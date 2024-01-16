‘Cheers’ cast reunite in the bar for Emmys 2024

The cast of Cheers reunited for a special tribute at this year’s Emmys.

To coincide with the 75th edition of the awards ceremony, this year’s event in Los Angeles honoured some of the most beloved shows in TV history.

Among the celebrated shows was Cheers, which host Anthony Anderson described as “one of the greatest sitcoms of all time” in his introduction.

After Anderson’s opening speech, the curtain lifted to show cast members Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman and John Ratzenberger stood around a replica of the show’s famed Boston bar.

“This feels really nice to be here in front of all of you, thank you,” Danson said. Check out footage of the moment below.

Shortly after, George Wendt joined the cast on stage with the envelope to present the award for Best Directing for a Comedy Series. They also presented the award for Best Writing in a Comedy Series, with both awards going to The Bear.

“Being together brings back some great memories of a show we’re all very proud of,” Grammer said.

Grammer recently reprised his role of Frasier Crane in the reboot of Cheers spin-off, Frasier, which saw the character return to his hometown of Boston.

Cheers ran for 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993 and earned 28 Emmys during its run.

Elsewhere at the Emmys, Succession and The Bear were the big winners at this year’s ceremony, picking up six awards each.