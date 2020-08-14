‘Chernobyl’ creators to make new HBO horror series ‘The Baby’

The writers and producers behind HBO’s hit drama Chernobyl are to create a new horror-comedy series about motherhood.

The Baby, which will begin production in the UK in 2021, is described in a press release as a funny, raw examination of motherhood as an institution.

Siân Robins-Grace (Sex Education) has written the script and is joined by Lucy Gaymer (Gangs Of London). The SISTER Pictures production will be broadcast in a joint deal between HBO and Sky.

The synopsis reads: “When 38-year-old Natasha is unexpectedly landed with a baby, her life of doing what she wants, when she wants, dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a horror show. Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back?”

Robins-Grace and Gaymer said of their show: “With The Baby, we want to explore the powerful anxiety around the question of whether or not to have children.

“The ambivalence of not knowing, the bafflement at everyone else’s certainty, and the suspicion that the whole thing is one millennia-long scam. We’re thrilled to be working with such a phenomenal team of producers to help us bring this weird baby into the world with HBO and Sky.”

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said: “Siân and Lucy’s exploration of motherhood is as funny and resonant as it is twisted. The Baby gives voice to all the women who just don’t know. We’re thrilled to be partnering again with Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, and our friends at Sky.”

SISTER Pictures added: “We are so inspired by the horrific and hilarious vision that Siân and Lucy have for The Baby and fell in love with Siân’s script the moment we read it. Natasha and the baby are two rare beings who we can’t wait to bring to life.”

The Baby will have a one-season run of eight episodes and will commence filming in 2021.