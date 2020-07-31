‘Chernobyl’ dominates winners at virtual TV BAFTAs 2020

Chernobyl was the big winner at tonight’s (July 31) virtual TV BAFTAs.

The Sky and HBO nuclear disaster series picked up two major awards for best mini-series and leading actor, for Jared Harris taking its total to 9 BAFTAs following the show’s recent victory at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards. You can watch highlights below.

The End Of The F***ing World also took two prizes – for drama series, and supporting actress for Naomi Ackie as did Stath Lets Flats, starring Jamie Demetriou, which picked up gongs for scripted comedy and male performance in a comedy programme.

Sian Clifford beat her on-screen sister and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to win the female performance in a comedy programme prize.

Elsewhere, Idris Elba received the night’s special award, for his creative contribution to television and his work promoting diversity and new talent in the industry.

“I feel very grounded coming from east London, where I was born and raised, and I know that in east London we try and treat people with respect because everyone comes from the same cloth,” he said.

“In the world of film and television nothing is different, in other words no one is different, so me giving an opportunity to someone else is just part of my inheritance, part of my upbringing.”

Elba also joked that “one day I might get an acting award but until that day I am going to make more opportunities for more actors, more writers and more people to come and tell their story”.

This year’s “must-see moment” award, the only prize voted for by the public, went to Gavin And Stacey for the scene in which Nessa proposed to Smithy during last year’s Christmas special comeback.

This year’s event was broadcast from a closed-doors studio with host Richard Ayoade and some of the award presenters there in person, due to the coronavirus pandemic .

The nominees accepted their prizes online.