Ryu Seung-ryong sets out to save his daughter in comedic teaser for ‘Chicken Nugget’

Netflix has released a brand-new teaser for its upcoming Korean comedy series, Chicken Nugget, starring Ryu Seung-ryong. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

What is the plot of Chicken Nugget?

Choi Min-ah is accidentally turned into a chicken nugget after an accident involving a storage machine invented by her father Choi Seon-man. Desperate to save her, Seon-man and his intern Go Baek-joong, who has a crush on Min-ah, go on a journey to turn her back into a human being.

Who is in the cast of Chicken Nugget?

Choi Seon-man will be played by Ryu Seung-ryong, who previously starred in the critically acclaimed Disney+ K-drama Moving. From 2019 to 2020, he also appeared in the Netflix K-drama Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Go Baek-joong will be portrayed by Ahn Jae-hong. He’s best known for his roles in Netflix’s Mask Girl and season two of Kingdom. Joining them in supporting roles are My Demon star Kim Yoo-jung as Choi Min-ah, alongside Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon.

Is there a trailer for Chicken Nugget?

Netflix has yet to release a full trailer for Chicken Nugget, but the streamer did release a teaser for the series on February 15. The clip introduces the show’s two lead characters, as well as the inciting incident that sets in motion the absurdist plot.

When will the original Netflix Korean series premiere?

Chicken Nugget will premiere March 15 exclusively on Netflix. It is one of over 20 original Korean series and films the streaming service will release in 2024. Other titles include Sweet Home season 3, Gyeongseong Creature season two, Hellbound Season 2 and more.