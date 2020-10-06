Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Ross Lynch has said the show would have released 10 more episodes if not for COVID-19.

The actor, who played Harvey Kinkle in the Netflix series opposite Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina, commented on his experience preceding the show’s cancellation.

“It’s gonna be one of those things in my life that I’ll look back on with such nostalgia and happy feelings,” Lynch told NME while in conversation with his brother Rocky, discussing their band The Driver Era.

“It really was a wonderful experience from top to bottom. I learned so much, I had so many interesting relationships and ups and downs and ebbs and flows and just wonderful times.”

He added: “Vancouver is an amazing city, I loved living there right on the water and they’ve got beautiful nature and the mountains. Working on the show was so great too, everyone in the cast and crew was fantastic.

“Roberto our creator was just amazing. Everybody showed up to make a great show and we were all just happy to be there.”

Rocky asked Ross in the interview about when fans could expect the next season, with Ross saying that it should be out later this year — adding that there would have been more episodes if it hadn’t been for the pandemic.

“We probably would have had 10 more episodes had COVID not happened,” Ross said.

Reviewing season three of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, NME said: “This time around, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a little less spellbinding, but still satisfying enough to keep fans on board.”