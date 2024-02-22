Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young to lead new Netflix K-drama, ‘Melo Movie’

Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young have been cast in an upcoming Netflix K-drama, titled Melo Movie.

Today (February 22), Netflix announced the cast and crew of its brand-new K-drama series, Melo Movie, from Hotel Del Luna director Oh Choong-hwan and Our Beloved Summer writer Lee Na-eun.

The show will led by Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young, who had both previously starred in Netflix original K-dramas A Killer Paradox and Daily Dose of Sunshine, respectively. Notably, Choi also previously led Our Beloved Summer.

Joining the dup are Lee Jun-young (Badland Hunters and The Impossible Heir) and Jeon So-nee (Our Blooming Youth). The latter will also be starring in Netflix’s upcoming K-drama Parasyte: The Grey, a live action adaptation of popular manga series Parasyte.

According to a report by South Korean news outlet MBC, Melo Movie follow the journeys of four young adults who aspire to experience their lives to the fullest despite the hardships they face, per Soompi.

Melo Movie is the latest K-drama announced by Netflix in 2024. Earlier this month, the streamer previewed its slate of Korean shows and movies that will premiere this year, including new seasons of Hellbound, Sweet Home and more.

Yesterday (February 21), Netflix also announced the premiere date for season two of its hit Korean reality series Physical: 100. The new season, titled Physical: 100 – Underground, will feature “even more electrifying and well-designed quests”, an expanded arena and more.

In other K-drama news, Disney+ recently announced its slate of Korean originals scheduled for release in the coming year. They include Light Shop from Moving creator Kang Full, the third season of The Zone: Survival Mission and more.