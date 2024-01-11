Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku face off in ‘A Killer Paradox’ teaser

Netflix has released a brand-new teaser for its upcoming thriller K-drama, A Killer Paradox, starring Choi Woo-shik and Son Suk-ku. Here’s everything we know about the cast and plot of the series.

What is the plot of A Killer Paradox?

Based on Kkomabi’s webtoon of the same name, A Killer Paradox will follow an ordinary university student, Lee Tang, whose life is turned upside down when he turns into a serial killer. Hot on his heels is Jang Nan-gam, a smart and relentless detective who is determined to catch Lee Tang.

Who is in the cast of the new Netflix K-drama?

Parasite and Our Beloved Summer actor Choi Woo-shik will star as lead character Lee Tang, a serial killer who only murders criminals. Meanwhile, Jang Nan-gam will be played by Son Suk-ku of D.P. and Big Bet fame.

Joining Choi and Son will be Lee Hee-jun (Badland Hunters and Chimera). Lee will reportedly play an ex-detective who is also hunting down Lee Tang.

A Killer Paradox will be helmed by directed Lee Chang-hee, known for his work on the 2019 K-drama Strangers from Hell and the 2018 film The Vanished. Meanwhile, the series is penned by screenwriter Kim Da-min.

Is there a trailer for A Killer Paradox?

On January 11, Netflix released the first teaser for A Killer Paradox. The thrilling clip opens with Lee Tang going through the motions of his mundane life, from university classes to working at a convivence store.

However, a chance encounter with a violent stranger awakes something in Lee Tang, who uses a hammer to fight back in what would become his first-ever murder.

Detective Jang Nan-gam soon is assigned to the homicide case, starting a deadly cat-and-mouse game between the police officer and the once-ordinary university student.

How to watch A Killer Paradox?

A Killer Paradox, starring Choi Woo-shik and Son Suk-ku, will premiere February 9 exclusively on Netflix.