Chris Evans says hosting SNL would give him “anxiety”

Chris Evans has revealed that hosting Saturday Night Live would immediately give him “anxiety” and that he has “avoided” the opportunity.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor was alongside his co-star Ana de Armas discussing their new film Ghosted. The conversation was introduced as the Blonde actress shared that she would be hosting SNL herself.

When Evans was asked about a potential future appearance on the comedy sketch series, the Captain America actor said he would much rather make a small cameo than host the show.

Advertisement

“Well, now a cameo I can handle,” Evans replied. “I’ve avoided hosting SNL like the plague for years now just because I’m so scared. It’s terrifying to me.”

The Avengers actor is no stranger to comedy, as his breakout role was in the 2001 satire film Not Another Teen Movie, where he played the school jock. However, he said he believes the show would give him “a lot of sleepless nights”.

“A cameo sounds great — that’s perfect,” Evans said. “But hosting, I tip my hat to her. She’s going to be amazing. But it would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me.”

He continued: “Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I’m not a funny person. It would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret: ‘Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this.’”

The rom-com Ghosted follows Cole (Evans) and Sadie (de Armas) as they bond during a date before realising there’s a lot they don’t know about each other, considering that Sadie is a secret agent. The film premieres on Apple TV+ today (April 21).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Armas has defended her depiction of Marilyn Monroe in the controversial Netflix biopic, Blonde.

The actress faced her share of criticism when it came to being cast in the role, but the movie itself has been widely panned by many critics. One of its more generous reviews came from NME, which praised the film for being “less a Marilyn Monroe biopic, more an effective psychological horror”.

Armas herself has now hit back at those who took up swords against the film – and herself. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Knives Out actor said the biopic was not supposed to “please people”.