Chris Lilley revives Ja’mie character following race controversy

Chris Lilley is reviving his character Ja’mie King for a new podcast.

The Australian comedian has just launched the audio series Ja’mieizng in a bid to poke fun at woke culture, following concerns raised by Netflix over depictions of race in Lilley’s shows.

Four series were removed from the streaming platform last year, including We Can Be Heroes in which the character of Ja’mie King was first introduced.

Summer Heights High, Angry Boys and Jonah from Tonga were also pulled from Netflix over use of blackface and criticism of his depiction of non-white characters.

The first episode of Ja’miezing has been released today (April 7), and sees Lilley in character as Ja’mie saying she is now at university and has made the podcast as an assignment as part of her public relations degree.

“So this podcast is an assignment for uni and I really need you to subscribe to it so I pass my social media subject. Seriously,” Chris Lilley, as Ja’mie, says on the podcast’s new Facebook page.

“It’s gonna be a weekly thing and I’m gonna give you tips on beauty and relationships and crap like that. I’ve got a lot to tell you. Also. Sorry if anyone’s offended. I’m trying hard to be woke but like no offence if I offend you.”

“While Ja’miezing is a podcast parody and intended as comedy, it may have brought up some real-life issues or concerns for you,” the show notes read, while linking out to a number of mental health charities and paying respect to Traditional Owners in Australia.

“We acknowledge the Traditional Owners of country throughout Australia and recognise their continuing connection to land, waters and culture.”

Ja’miezing is set to air weekly in 15-minute instalments.