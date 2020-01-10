News

Watch Chris Rock fight off a 1950s Italian mob in ‘Fargo’ season 4 trailer

Things are gonna get messy

Charlotte Krol
Screenshot from the new trailer for 'Fargo' season 4. CREDIT: FX

The first trailer for season 4 of the acclaimed anthology series Fargo has landed.

Fargo’s third season, which aired in 2017, was set in Minnesota in 2010 with a cast including Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Season 4 jumps back 60 years to 1950 and is instead set in Kansas City, Missouri. This time, Chris Rock and Ben Whishaw lead a star-studded cast.

A description of the forthcoming FX series reads: “In 1950, at the end of two great American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the US at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York, Chicago — and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities — you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream.

“In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons.”

Sticking with Fargo‘s anthology format, the new series introduces a whole new cast and characters: Chris Rock as Loy Cannon, the head of an African American crime family; Jason Shwartzman as Josto Fadda, the son of an Italian crime boss; Ben Wishaw as the criminal Rabbi Milligan; Jack Huston as Detective Odis Weff; E’myri Crutchfield as this season’s moral core, and Jessie Buckley as a wildcard nurse named Praetta Mayflower.

Fargo returns on April 19, 2020 on FX.

