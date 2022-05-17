Chris Rock mocks Johnny Depp trial during stand-up set: “Believe all women except Amber Heard”

Chris Rock has joked that people should “believe all women except Amber Heard” after he referenced a practical joke involving excrement in the former couple’s bed.

The comedian, who made the joke during a stand-up show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Thursday (May 12), was addressing the claim made by Depp in his defamation lawsuit against Heard that she had defecated in the bed before going to Coachella festival.

According to People, Depp’s security guard told the court that he and Heard “had a conversation pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss’s bed” and that she had told him it was “a horrible practical joke gone wrong”.

During his stand-up show last week, Rock reflected on there being “new rules” when it comes to sleeping with other people. “Even if we start fucking, you want that shit rough, you got to ask for it,” LADbible reported he said during his routine.

After making the comment, the comedian stressed that it’s important to “believe all women” but then stated his exception. “Believe all women… except Amber Heard…what the fuck is she on? She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine,” he said.

“She shit in his bed. Once you shit in someone’s bed you just guilty of everything. What the fuck is going on there? And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing pussy. …I’ve been with some crazy bitches but goddamnit,” Rock joked.

Allegations about the fecal incident, which had been rumoured in previous years, gained renewed interest recently when it came up during Depp’s defamation trial.

Depp is suing Heard, alleging that she defamed him when she described herself as a victim of domestic violence in a 2018 op-ed article for The Washington Post and that she in fact physically and verbally abused him. Heard has denied the allegations and counter-sued, alleging that Depp beat her more than once while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The actor claimed to the court that he was “shown a picture of” the former married couple’s bed following the incident.

“I had gone to Mr. [security guard Sean] Bett and said, ‘She’s at Coachella. I think it’s a good time to go downtown so that I can get some of my things and get them out of there,’ especially things that were precious to me,” Depp told the court [via People].

“Then he showed me a photograph on his telephone of… it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter.

“It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh. So I did not go down there that day.”

Depp testified that Heard “tried to blame” the state of the bed “on the dogs”, referring to his teacup Yorkshire Terriers.

In her testimony, Heard denied defecating in the marital bed and claimed their dog, Boo, had “bowel control issues” after eating a bag of weed as a puppy. “First of all, I don’t think that’s funny,” Heard said (via The New York Post) regarding the incident. “I was not, also, in a pranking mood. My life was falling apart.”

Meanwhile, Heard has reportedly fired her public relations team over the negative press that she’s received during her ongoing defamation trial against Depp.

The actress is believed to have sacked crisis management specialists Precision Strategies on April 28 after being subject to “bad headlines” since the trial began in March.

According to The New York Post, a source said Heard is “frustrated with her story not being told effectively”. The trial continues.