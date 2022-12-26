Chris Rock shares first teaser for historic Netflix special ‘Selective Outrage’

Netflix have released a teaser for Chris Rock‘s upcoming stand-up special Selective Outrage – the first of its kind to be streamed live on the platform – confirming that it will air in a little over two months.

The 30-second preview opens with Rock staring into the camera from a green room, before an off-screen figure knocks and tells him that his audience is “ready for ya”. Soundtracked by Bun B’s ‘The Best Is Back’, Rock then walks through the venue and takes the stage, while cards reveal the special’s title and release date, and reiterate that it’s a “first ever global live event”.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will be streamed live at 10pm ET on Saturday March 4, or 3am BST on Sunday March 5 for UK viewers. According to a blurb shared by Netflix alongside the trailer, it will feature no edits or cuts.

Have a look at the teaser below:

Selective Outrage will mark Rock’s seventh broadcast comedy special, as well as his second to premiere on Netflix. The first was Tambourine, which was directed by Bo Burnham and released in February of 2018. That special also marked his first in a full decade, with its predecessor – the HBO special Kill The Messenger – arriving in September of 2008.

The new special was announced last month, with Robbie Praw – Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats – saying at the time: “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation. We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

One topic sure to be touched on in Selective Outrage is Rock’s altercation with Will Smith at this year’s Oscars, where he was famously slapped by the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Rock already joked about the slap during a stand-up set in May, where he remarked: “I got smacked by the softest n***a that ever rapped.”

Meanwhile, Christian Bale recently said he was forced to ignore Rock on the set of Amsterdam because Rock was too “bloody funny”. The film was released in October, some three months after Kevin Hart gifted Rock a live goat (named Will Smith, no less) during a show the two performed together.