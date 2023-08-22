Chris Tarrant denies Tyson Fury claim they had a row: “I’ve never even met him”

Chris Tarrant has denied Tyson Fury’s claims that the pair had an argument, saying he has never even met the boxer.

On his new TV show At Home With The Furys, Tyson alleged that he “had a big row” with the TV presenter at Gleneagles in Scotland.

Speaking to Mail Online, Tarrant rubbished the claims, saying: “It is complete nonsense! I’ve never even met him.

“My wife and I got into a crowded lift with Tyson in it. We didn’t even speak and I got out at the next floor.”

Despite this, Tarrant said that “not a word was exchanged and we never saw him again! So I’ve still never met him.