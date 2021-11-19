Chrissy Teigen called out for hosting ‘Squid Game’-themed party

Chrissy Teigen has been called out for hosting a lavish party that was themed around the popular Netflix series Squid Game.

Earlier this week, the television personality and her husband, singer John Legend, threw a party that featured a theme based on the popular TV series. The celebrity couple had reportedly enlisted party planners Wife Of The Party to help turn their Los Angeles home into the Squid Game set.

It was complete with a maze staircase, bunk beds and a light-up pig filled with money, among other elements from the TV show. Meanwhile, the guest list included actors such as Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family).

“What an absolutely epic night. My dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death!” wrote Teigen of the party on Instagram.

However, the celebrity has since been called out by internet users who have criticised the use of the theme at the party. Notably, Squid Game centres around debt-ridden individuals playing a deadly game to win money, all while a small group of “VIPs” watch the event for their enjoyment.

“This is so beyond tone deaf as a millionaire to invite your rich friends over and reenact Squid Games, which is rooted in the violence of capitalism,” wrote one commenter. While another said that Teigen had “missed the point of the show”.

Neither Teigen or Legend have responded to the backlash over their Squid Game-themed party.

Earlier this year, Teigen had apologised for her past “horrible tweets”, saying she “was a troll, full stop”. The celebrity had been responding to a controversy surrounding a number of her older tweets which had resurfaced, apologising to the people she had hurt and saying she wishes to change.