Christina Applegate says she’s “probably not going to work on-camera again”

Christina Applegate has said she’s “probably” done with acting on-camera after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The actor revealed she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2021 midway through filming on the third and final season of Netflix series Dead To Me, where she stars opposite Linda Cardellini.

Speaking about filming the final season with Vanity Fair, Applegate indicated she wouldn’t be stepping in front of the camera again. “Linda and I, from day one, were in love with each other and trusted each other and supported each other,” she said. “It’s rare that you have an equal playing field and you get to play ping-pong instead of tennis.

Advertisement

“There’s a difference. Ping-pong is so much more fun when the other person is just as good as you are. I’m probably not going to work on-camera again, but I’m so glad that I went out with someone who is by far the greatest actress I’ve ever worked with in my entire life, if not the greatest human I’ve ever known.”

Asked about her future in the industry, Applegate said she’s open to doing voiceover work. “I can’t even imagine going to set right now,” the actor added. “This is a progressive disease. I don’t know if I’m going to get worse. I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working.”

Applegate is attached to reprise her role as Kelly Bundy in an animated revival of the US sitcom Married… With Children. The series, which was announced in 2022, will also feature the voices of original stars Katey Sagal, Ed O’Neill and David Faustino.

The third and final season of Dead To Me was released on Netflix in November last year, after filming was delayed by the pandemic and Applegate’s diagnosis.

The dark comedy series, created by Liz Feldman, also stars James Marsden, Max Jenkins, Sam McCarthy, Brandon Scott and Diana-Maria Riva.