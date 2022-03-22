Christina Ricci joins Tim Burton Addams Family series

Christina Ricci has joined Tim Burton’s Addams Family series, Wednesday.

The actor played Wednesday Addams in the original 1990 Addams Family franchise, and will be a series regular in the new Netflix show led by Jenna Ortega in the title role.

According to Deadline, Ricci will be playing a new character as opposed to an older version of Wednesday, although no details have been revealed yet.

The actor is reportedly replacing Thora Birch who has exited the show, and has been filming for several weeks in Romania.

Burton’s reboot series is reportedly set to be told from Wednesday’s perspective and will be set in the present day.

Wednesday is described as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy,” in a Netflix description obtained by the Hollywood Reporter.

It continues: “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Wednesday will be directed and executive produced by Burton alongside showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar who previously developed Smallville.

“When we first heard Al Gough and Miles Millar’s pitch for Wednesday we were struck, like an arrow from a crossbow, right in our hearts,” Teddy Biaselli, Netflix’s Director Original Series told Deadline earlier this year.

The release date is yet to be confirmed for Wednesday – stay tuned for updates.