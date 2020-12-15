Christopher Eccleston has shared a first look at his return to the Doctor Who franchise.

Ahead of the forthcoming 12-part audio series for Big Finish Productions called Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures, Eccleston posed with the script for the series in a post shared by Big Finish on Twitter.

The script Eccleston is holding in the image reveals that the first volume is titled ‘Ravagers’, with the first episode (written by Nicholas Braggs) being called ‘Sphere of Freedom’.

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures will be split across four volumes and box sets, with the first volume scheduled to be released in May 2021.

Recently sharing the news of his return to the Doctor Who universe, having played the titular character in 2005, Eccleston said in a statement: “After 15 years, it will be exciting to revisit the Ninth Doctor’s world, bringing back to life a character I love playing.”

Earlier this year, Christopher Eccleston said he would only return to Doctor Who on television “when hell freezes over” when talking to Radio Times.

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures is currently available for pre-order here.

