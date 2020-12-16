Christopher Walken says he’s never owned a phone or computer

Christopher Walken has admitted he has never owned a phone or a computer.

The veteran actor, now starring in Wild Mountain Thyme opposite Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan, explained he could not set up his own interview for the virtual conversation as he didn’t have the means.

“Someone came over and set this up because I don’t have a cell phone or a computer,” Walken told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

Advertisement

When prompted for the reason why he wasn’t quite up to speed, Walken said it “just passed me by.”

He added: “I never got involved in it because it would be strange to have a 10-year-old be better at it than I am.”

“A cell phone, it is a little like a watch: if you need it, someone else has got it,” the actor then explained, saying that he has never physically sent a text message or an email himself.

Elsewhere, Christopher Walken is set to star in Stephen Merchant’s new series The Offenders, marking his debut in a lead role for British television. The show is described as a “crime thriller-meets-state-of-the-nation commentary”.

Advertisement

Merchant, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins and Eleanor Tomlinson will also star. Walken will be playing Frank, who is described as “an inveterate scoundrel trying to reconnect with his family”.

The series will resume production in Bristol early next year. There is no date confirmed yet for The Offenders.