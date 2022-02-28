‘Chucky’ season two slated for release later this year

The second season of Chucky has been slated for release later this year.

Don Mancini, the creator of the Child’s Play franchise which the series is a spin-off from, shared a teaser poster for the forthcoming season, confirming it will be released in 2022.

The first season premiered in the UK last December, with no specific date for the new episodes confirmed just yet. Take a look at the teaser poster here:

The TV series serves as a sequel to Cult Of Chucky, when 14-year-old Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) buys a Good Guy doll at a yard sale, only to discover it’s possessed by the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif).

It also serialises Child’s Play, which Mancini wrote along with the other six films in the franchise (except for the 2019 reboot). He directed three of them – Seed Of Chucky, Curse Of Chucky and Cult Of Chucky.

The show’s supporting cast includes Alyvia Alyn Lind, Teo Briones, Jennifer Tilly, Lexa Doig, Devon Sawa and Barbara Alyn Woods.

Confirming season two last year, Mancini wrote in a statement: “We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky.

“Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

The plot and specific release date for season two are yet to be confirmed – stay tuned for updates.