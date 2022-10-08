Cillian Murphy gives update on upcoming ‘Peaky Blinders’ film

Cillian Murphy has given fans an update on the upcoming Peaky Blinders film.

Speaking on Today FM, Murphy was asked by the stations hosts in an interview where things were up to with the upcoming film, which is expected to be released in 2024.

Murphy said the script was now “close” to being finished, with the film expecting to pick up where the show’s sixth and final season ended.

When asked if it was in the pipeline, Murphy replied: “Yes, I believe so. I’ve still not read it [the script] but that’s the plan, the plan is to make a film and to continue the story but in the cinematic world rather than on the television.

“The television part of the story is finished. If there’s more stories to tell, I’m there I just haven’t read it yet but it’s close apparently” (via Digital Spy).

Last month, Peaky Blinders creator Knight hinted the story could continue with a brand-new series.

The sixth series of the BBC drama – which is set in post-World War I Birmingham and follows the Shelby family – was originally billed as the show’s last, but Knight has now said that another series will follow if there’s an appetite for it.

The writer explained that, following the completion of the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, he would be handing over creative responsibilities to a new team, with new stories likely to be set in the ’50s.

“I think after the film, we will look at [it],” he told the BBC. “It would be me sort of launching possible new stories into the ’50s, and then I would hand over the baton of writing and creating the thing to other people.

He added: “But if there is an appetite for the world then it will continue.”

