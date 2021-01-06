Clancy Brown to play lead villain in upcoming ‘Dexter’ revival

The upcoming Dexter revival has cast Clancy Brown as the lead villain.

The show, which bowed out with a controversial and poorly received finale in 2013, is set to return to Showtime later this year.

Brown will appear opposite Michael C. Hall, who returns to his role as the titular Dexter Morgan, portraying Kurt Caldwell, as the show’s lead villain.

An official description of Brown’s character reads: “Caldwell was born and raised in the town of Iron Lake. In fact, some consider him the unofficial mayor of their small town. He’s realised the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop.

“Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he’s a true man of the people. If he’s got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.”

This week, Hall has shared his hopes that the new Dexter revival will atone for the “unsatisfying” original finale.

“Let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling,” Hall said in a new interview.

“I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”

Back in October, it was confirmed that Hall would be returning for a new 10-episode reboot of the hit series on Showtime. The reboot will act as a continuation of Dexter, which ended in 2013 after eight seasons and saw the titular serial killer go into self-imposed exile.

It was then revealed that the new reboot will be set a decade after the original finale of the show. A synopsis reads: “Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami.”