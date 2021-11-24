Claudia Kim didn’t think Korean content would succeed in “such a short time”

South Korean actor Claudia Kim has shared her thoughts on the recent success of Korean content around the world.

In a recent interview with Elle Korea, the star of the ongoing K-drama series Chimera spoke about her surprise over the sudden and recent popularity of Korean content, saying that she didn’t expect it to happen in “such a short time”.

Kim noted that when she had been filming the 2014 Netflix series Marco Polo, her fellow co-stars were “very interested in Korean content”, although she didn’t specify which actors she was speaking about. “However, I didn’t think it would become a culture that people around the world could sympathise with in such a short time.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere during the interview, the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actress also spoke about her role in the thriller series Chimera. “Due to the nature of the drama, the atmosphere of the filming site was also fierce,” she said.

“Since there are many scenes where actors Park Hae-soo, Lee Hee-joon, and I have emotionally-charged encounters, we exchanged calls several times before filming,” she added. “We started the script reading started early, so when I watch the scenes that are being aired right now, the lines keep popping up in my mind.”

In other K-drama news, production on the upcoming BTS Universe series Youth has reportedly wrapped. In its statement, production company Chorokbaem Media said that the K-drama is currently in post-production in order to improve the “quality” of the series.