‘Clueless’ TV reboot confirmed to land on NBC’s Peacock streaming service

It’s been revealed that the long-awaited TV reboot of Clueless is finally on the way and it will debut on NBCUniversal’s new Peacock streaming service.

Amy Heckerling’s 1995 teen film, which is loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma, starred Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Paul Rudd in the lead roles. A spin-off TV sitcom, also named Clueless, subsequently ran for three seasons between 1996 and 1999.

A number of new details surrounding the upcoming TV reboot, which was initially announced last year, have now been shared.

According to Variety, NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform Peacock will develop the comedy series in the present day with a focus on Dionne (played by Stacey Dash in the movie), Cher Horowitz’s lifelong best friend.

A description of the show calls it “a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?”

While no timeline is currently set for when the series will arrive, the project does have a few crew members attached.

Writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey will executive produce along with Scott Rudin and Robert Lawerence from the original film. Corrinne Brinkerhoff (Jane The Virgin), who has an overall deal at CBS TV Studios, Eli Bush, and Tiffany Grant are also attached as executive producers, E! News reports.

Another show getting a reboot on Peacock is Saved By The Bell – watch the trailer here.

In the new series, which is set 30 years on from the events at California’s Bayside High, original cast member Mark-Paul Gosselaar reprises his role as Zack Morris, who is now a local politician. Gosselaar is forced to merge two high schools thanks to a local government scandal, which creates a rift between the town’s rich and poor teenagers.

Original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley also reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano respectively, with Slater now working as a gym teacher at Bayside High.