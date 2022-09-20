Here’s every song on the ‘Cobra Kai’ season five soundtrack

The soundtrack to Cobra Kai season five has been revealed, featuring songs from Billy Idol, Jon Bon Jovi, Van Halen and Survivor.

The latest season of the Karate Kid spin-off, which dropped on Netflix on September 9, saw the return of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), as they prepared to take on Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffith) growing karate empire.

And, true to form, the season featured a number of classic tracks from the ’80s, including mega hits such as ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ and ‘You Spin Me Round’. Check out the full list of songs below:

On Monday (September 19), Sony Pictures announced it will be developing a new standalone Karate Kid film, set for release in 2024.

It is understood that the movie will be unrelated to the Corba Kai TV series, with further details on the cast and director yet to be revealed.

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz confirmed he was not involved in the project, writing in a recent post on Twitter: “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday.

“But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.

The new project will be the sixth film in the long-running Karate Kid franchise, which began in 1984. The most recent movie was released in 2010 and starred Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan, receiving fairly positive reviews and grossing $359million (£315million) worldwide.