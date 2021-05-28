‘Cobra Kai’ season four: Terry Silver returns in new teaser

Netflix has announced that Karate Kid villain Terry Silver will be making an appearance in Cobra Kai season four.

Following much speculation from fans, a new teaser revealed that Thomas Ian Griffith’s Cobra Kai dojo co-founder will be returning to the show’s universe. Silver first entered the franchise in The Karate Kid Part III.

The promo shows Silver, complete with his signature ponytail, standing with his back to the camera. His famous dialogue from the film plays via voice over: “If a man can’t stand, he can’t fight. If a man can’t breathe, he can’t fight. If a man can’t see, he can’t fight. Extreme situations require extreme measures.”



Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Griffith said: “I never imagined I’d be stepping back into this role, but what an incredible opportunity to bring Terry Silver full circle.”

He added: “When they say Cobra Kai never dies, they mean it!”

Clues of Silver’s return were laid in the finale of Cobra Kai‘s third season. Told via flashback, it was revealed that fellow antagonist John Kreese (Martin Kove) saved Silver’s life while they were held prisoner during the Vietnam war, suggesting that more of the villain’s story was to be explored.

The show, which was acquired by Netflix in 2020, picks up 34 years after 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament from the first film. It continues the rivalry between lead characters Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Cobra Kai season four recently wrapped production, but no air date has been announced yet.

A recent NME feature said that the show’s upcoming fourth season should also be its last, with Paul Bradshaw writing: “It needs to make sure it lands its killer final punch before it starts stumbling.”