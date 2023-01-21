‘Cobra Kai’ to end after newly confirmed sixth season

Cobra Kai has been renewed by Netflix for a sixth and final season.

The fifth season of the Karate Kid dropped on the streaming service in September 2022 and saw the return of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), as they prepared to take on Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffith) growing karate empire.

Now, a statement from creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg confirmed that the show will end after the next season.

Advertisement

“Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honour,” they wrote. “Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members.

“It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted.

The statement added: “Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement.

“The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai. While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies.”

Last year, Sony Pictures announced it will be developing a new standalone Karate Kid film, set for release in 2024.

Advertisement

It is understood that the movie will be unrelated to the Cobra Kai TV series, with further details on the cast and director yet to be revealed. Hurwitz confirmed he was not involved in the project, writing in a recent post on Twitter: “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday.

“But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.”

The new project will be the sixth film in the long-running Karate Kid franchise, which began in 1984. The most recent movie was released in 2010 and starred Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan, receiving fairly positive reviews and grossing $359million (£315million) worldwide.