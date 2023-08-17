Cole Sprouse received “nasty” death threats following split from ‘Riverdale’ co-star Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse has revealed he received death threats from Riverdale fans following his break-up from co-star Lili Reinhart.

The actor, who plays Jughead Jones in the hit series, dated Reinhart (Betty Cooper) from 2017 to 2020.

In a joint cast interview with Vulture, Sprouse expressed his view that fans are too invested in the actors’ personal lives.

“I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones’ houses,’ he said. “Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff. And I do think it’s because at least four of us at this table have dated our co-workers.’

The actor said that fellow castmates Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, who dated for a year from 2018, also received a lot of negative attention.

“Is that just a consequence of an incredible love? Or is that what fanaticism looks like?” Sprouse continued. “Perhaps because those lines were blurred to our audience, it’s hard to break those things up when life moves on.”

Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller on the show, revealed that his mother also received threats and suggested that some fans struggle to separate the actors from the fictional characters they portray.

Cott said: “There’s sometimes a failure to differentiate the characters from the humans. You can go down an extreme hole if you’re looking at that. Someone got my mom’s phone number and started leaving voicemails saying that they were going to come get her.”

Back in March, Sprouse said that he and Reinhart did a lot of “damage” to each other during their three year relationship.

The actor opened up about their struggles while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “It was really hard,” he said. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

During the interview, the actor also said that he’s been cheated on “by almost every single one” of his ex-girlfriends.