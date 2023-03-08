Cole Sprouse says he and ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart did “damage” to each other

Cole Sprouse has said that he and his ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart did a lot of “damage” to each other during their relationship.

The Riverdale star opened up about their struggles while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“It was really hard,” he said. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

Advertisement

During the interview, the actor also said that he’s been cheated on “by almost every single one” of his ex-girlfriends.

Sprouse and Reinhart split in January 2020 after almost three years of dating.

A source at the time told Page Six that the Riverdale co-stars “split” before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately, adding: “They remain good friends.”

That August, Reinhart seemingly referenced their split when she told Refinery29 that the last couple of months have “probably [been] the most emotional few months of my life”.

“My therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love,’” she said. “‘You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again.”

Advertisement

However, Reinhart later took to Twitter to clarify her comments, stating that they were “not about a ‘breakup’.”

“They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months,” she added. “Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait.

“I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression.”