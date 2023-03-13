Cole Sprouse says Hollywood makes actors “narcissistic and greedy”

Cole Sprouse has said Hollywood “encourages the worst qualities” in actors.

The Riverdale star made his screen debut in adverts as a baby, before starring in the sitcom Grace Under Fire alongside his twin brother Dylan, when they were both toddlers.

Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Sprouse said that he “loved being on stage” growing up, but added that he “didn’t like the shit that came with it”.

He added: “This industry, in very many ways, it encourages the worst qualities of you as a person. Narcissism, selfishness, greed – a lot of these things that we have come to know as practically cardinal sins.”

Sprouse also explained that many young actors got into the industry to “put food on the table”.

He said: “I think the pressure of my upbringing really compelled me to keep doing what I am today. I cannot live without the arts… without performance or expression of some kind, because truly it’s all I know and have known since I was eight months old.”

His latest comments come after he previously said that he and his ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart did a lot of “damage” to each other during their relationship.

“It was really hard,” he told the Call Her Daddy podcast.. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

During the interview, the actor also said that he’s been cheated on “by almost every single one” of his ex-girlfriends.

A source at the time told Page Six that the Riverdale co-stars “split” before the pandemic hit, and had been quarantining separately, adding: “They remain good friends.”