Colin Farrell details opening scene of ‘The Batman’ Penguin spin-off

Colin Farrell has shared details about the opening scene of the Penguin spin-off series.

In a recent interview with ExtraTV, the actor revealed that the new show will pick up a week after the events of The Batman, which saw Gotham City flooded following a terrorist attack plotted by the Riddler.

“[The Penguin series] starts about a week after The Batman ends, so Gotham is still somewhat underwater,” said Farrell.

Advertisement

He then detailed the very first scene of the series, saying: “I read the first script for the first episode and it opens up with my feet splashing through the water in Falcone’s office. Even just that alone when I read it, I thought, “Oh jeeze!”.

“It’s lovely,” he continued. “It’s so well-written. Lauren LeFranc has done an extraordinary job and she’s writing the whole thing and showrunning it. She’s formidable and it’s just a very exciting prospect.

“I love that character. I was greedy with it. I felt like I didn’t have enough. I wanted to do it more and more and more, so now I’m getting the chance.”

Colin Farrell says The Penguin spin-off picks up a week after #TheBatman… and teases the very first scene! Full interview: https://t.co/3gv9jdFGNB pic.twitter.com/QxfREIyU38 — ExtraTV (@extratv) October 11, 2022

The Penguin spin-off series, which has been described as a “Scarface-like” take on the villain, was first announced back in September 2021, before the release of The Batman.

The series is being developed for HBO, with plot details and further casting announcements yet to be shared.

Advertisement

The Batman 2 is also currently in development, with director Matt Reeves and lead star Robert Pattinson both set to return.

In NME’s four-star review of the first film, we wrote: “Director Matt Reeves has mixed up gritty mob drama with film-noir detective thriller – and thanks to Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too. Most of the time it comes off brilliantly. Pattinson plays Batman with a dour fanaticism that only occasionally topples over into parody.”