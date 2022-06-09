Colin Farrell to star in genre-bending detective series ‘Sugar’

Colin Farrell is set to star in upcoming Apple TV+ series Sugar, from creator Mark Protosevich (I Am Legend, Thor).

The actor will star and executive produce the series alongside Protosevich, Simon Kinberg (Deadpool), Audrey Chon (Invasion), Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich. Fernando Meirelles (City Of God, Two Popes) will serve as director and executive producer.

According to Variety, the show is described as a “genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story” and is set in Los Angeles. Farrell previously played a detective in the second season of HBO’s True Detective.

Advertisement

Sugar is the second show that Kinberg and Genre Films have at Apple, following sci-fi series Invasion which was renewed for a second season back in December.

Farrell is also set to reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin from The Batman in a series for HBO Max. The show picks up after the film’s events and follows the character as he “rises through the darkened ranks” of Gotham.

The actor’s last TV role was in BBC miniseries The North Water, where he played harpooner and brutish killer Henry Drax alongside Jack O’Connell and Stephen Graham.

Farrell reunites with screenwriter and director Martin McDonagh in upcoming film The Banshees Of Inisherin, set to be released on October 21, 2022. It follows their previous collaborations on 2008’s In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths in 2012.

The Banshees Of Inisherin also stars Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, and follows the conflict between two friends as one abruptly ends their friendship.