Colombian Netflix star killed aged 23 in machete attack

Colombian Netflix star Kevin Andrés Muñoz Tovar has been found dead at age 23 following a suspected armed robbery.

The body of the young actor was discovered in La Playita, Tuluá, Valle del Cauca with his hands and feet tied and several wounds, believed to have been caused by a machete attack, according to local media.

It has also been reported that his body was bludgeoned in the moments before his death.

An unnamed 19 year old has been arrested on suspicion for the murder, according to the head of local police Nicolás Suárez.

Speaking to local news outlet Noticias RCN, Suárez said: “The Valle Police Department reports that thanks to the timely information provided by citizens, the capture of a 19-year-old man was achieved, who had allegedly participated in the homicide of Kevin Andres Munoz Tovar, a renowned actor from a Colombian film.

“The subjects who caused the injuries then fled the scene, but thanks to information from the community, one of them was captured.”

Tovar was an up-and-coming actor who starred in the 2020 Netflix film Lavaperros, titled Dogwashers in English, a black comedy about a failing drug kingpin.

In 2022, he appeared in the Apple TV+ thriller Echo 3, which starred Michiel Huisman, Luke Evans, and Jessica Collins.

He also appeared in an episode of the streaming Colombian TV show Turbia, which tells the story of two communities, one wealthy and one poor, who are faced with water shortages following several months of drought.

Following the news of his murder, tributes have been pouring in for the late actor, with one writing: “So much evil, so much pain.”

Another said: “My God… how sad! God help his family with this horrible pain.”

A third wrote: “My God, poor mother. Fly high and rest in peace child. How horrible this news is.”

The investigation into Tovar’s murder is currently ongoing.