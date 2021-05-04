Comedian Adrian Edmondson rescued by fire crew after getting stuck on window ledge

Adrian Edmondson has been rescued by firefighters after getting himself trapped on a window ledge outside his London home.

The Young Ones and Bottom actor recalled his ordeal to his thousands of Twitter followers yesterday (May 3), saying that the fire service “didn’t snigger too much” at the incident.

In replies to his window cleaning mishap, Edmondson said that his wife, fellow comedian Jennifer Saunders, shut the window that he’d been cleaning from the outside. It’s not clear how he remained stuck on the ledge – perhaps Saunders had left the house – but passers-by came to his aid and rang the emergency services for him.

Advertisement

“Just trapped myself on a window ledge whilst cleaning the windows. Had to ask passerby to fetch help. Fire Brigade came. Small crowd gathered – thoroughly enjoying themselves. FB very kind and didn’t snigger too much as they rescued me. How’s your Bank Holiday?” Edmondson wrote on Twitter.

I was that passerby, glad to have been of assistance! (photo redacted) pic.twitter.com/JjC5ZdG55T — duncan cumming (@duncancumming) May 3, 2021

“How did Jennifer react?” wrote one of his followers, to which he replied: “It was her that closed the window!”

Edmondson is known for his comedic roles alongside Rik Mayall, who died in 2014. The pair starred in sitcoms together and were also members of influential The Comic Strip group that included Saunders, Dawn French, Robbie Coltrane, among others.