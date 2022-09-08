Comedian and ‘Fuller House’ writer David A. Arnold has died aged 54

Comedian, actor and writer David A. Arnold has died aged 54.

His death was confirmed by the Arnold family on Wednesday (September 7) in a statement, which read (via Deadline): “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold.

“David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Arnold headlined two comedy specials on Netflix, titled David A. Arnold: Fat Ballerina and It Ain’t For The Weak. The latter was released in July this year.

He also served as a writer and producer on Netflix series Fuller House, a sequel to the original television series Full House. Arnold wrote for several other comedy shows, including Meet The Browns, The Rickey Smiley Show, Raising Whitley and Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne.

Additionally, Arnold served as showrunner on Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay which premiered in September last year.

His stand-up career began in 1997, performing at the Montreal Comedy Festival and on Jamie Foxx’s Laffapalooza, among others.

At the time of his death, Arnold was three stops into a US stand-up tour titled Pace Ya Self.

Fellow comedian Bobby Lee paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “I’ve known you for 20 years. An amazing human and comic. Heartbroken.”

Comedian and television host Loni Love wrote: “My brother is gone… thank you for the laughs, the encouragement and the inspiration… my love to his lovely wife Julia and his beautiful daughters… we are all heartbroken.”

Arnold is survived by his wife, Julie L. Harkness, and two children.