Comedian and transgender activist Daphne Dorman dies aged 44

Comedian and transgender activist Daphne Dorman has died at the age of 44.

The news was confirmed by her sister Becky Kugler.

Posting a ‘goodbye’ note on her Facebook page, Dorman said: “I’m sorry. I’ve thought about this a lot before this morning. How do you say ‘goodbye’ and ‘I’m sorry’ and ‘I love you’ to all the beautiful souls you know? For the last time.

“To those of you who are mad at me: please forgive me. To those of you who wonder if you failed me: you didn’t. To those of you feel like I failed you: I did and I’m sorry and I hope you’ll remember me in better times and better light.

Referencing her daughter to end the message, the San Francisco comic said: “Please help my daughter, Naia, understand that none of this is her fault. Please remind her that I loved her with every fiber of my being.”

Replying to the message to confirm the news, Kugler said: “Sweet, sweet Daphne. I so wish we could all have helped you through your darkness.

“We’ll always love you, fly high sweet angel.”

The Office of Transgender Initiatives in San Francisco has also spoken of Dorman’s death, offering counselling to anyone seeking help.

Dorman was born in Philadelphia but lived in the Bay Area in California. She volunteered at the San Francisco LGBT Center, helping transgender people looking to start a career in the tech industry.

She hit the headlines this summer, when she was referenced in Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix special ‘Sticks & Stones.

Writing about the experience on Instagram back in August, Dorman said: “Yeah, you know, it’s just that moment when you realize that after Dave Chappelle talks about meeting you in the secret ending of his new Netflix special, you see your photo appears immediately after Barack Obama’s photo in the credits.”

