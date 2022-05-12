Comedian Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of sexual battery

Comedian Andy Dick has been arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery.

TMZ broke the news of Dick’s arrest following an alleged incident in Orange County, California, after which Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Scott Steinle confirmed the news to of his arrest to The Hollywood Reporter.

Steinle explained law enforcement authorities were called to a campground in O’Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon at approximately 9am on Wednesday (May 11), after a man alleged he was sexually assaulted.

The incident, involving Dick’s arrest, was streamed on Captain Content’s RV YouTube channel. The accuser was taken to hospital for examination, while Dick was booked into Orange County Jail.

Last year, Dick was reportedly arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Page Six, the LAPD confirmed the arrest, which was also described by Elisa Jordana on her YouTube show Kermit and Friends. Dick is said to have been arrested on June 26.

Jordana claimed Dick assaulted his lover, a man named Lucas (last name not disclosed), with a metal chair. Lucas was reportedly taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital.

The actor went on to allege Dick would become “very aggressive” when drunk. “It was getting worse and worse and worse,” she said. “Everyday there was some kind of problem. There were signs something was going to happen.”

Back in 2018, Andy Dick was charged with “misdemeanour sexual battery” and “misdemeanour simple battery” after allegedly groping a woman on an LA sidewalk. He was sentenced to 14 days in jail after failing to complete his community service duties.

Andy Dick’s representatives have not responded to NME’s request for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.