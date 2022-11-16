Comedian Andy Dick sentenced to 90 days in jail, must register as sex offender

Comedian Andy Dick has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after he was found guilty of groping an Uber driver in West Hollywood in 2018.

At a hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Court Airport Courthouse, Dick was also sentenced to 12 months of summary probation upon release from jail and must register as a sex offender, reports the Los Angeles Times.

He was also ordered to complete 52 Alcoholics Anonymous sessions, 52 sexual compulsion anonymous sessions, 12 mental health counselling sessions, and pay restitution to the victim.

The comedian is expected to start his sentence at Los Angeles County Jail tomorrow (November 17).

Dick’s lawyer Daniel Kapelovitz told the LA Times that he plans to appeal the case, but declined to comment further.

During a two-week trial in June, jurors heard the accusations of a ride-share driver who alleged that Dick had grabbed his genitals during an Uber ride in West Hollywood in 2018.

They delivered a guilty verdict for one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

The latest verdict is just one of a number of assault allegations Dick has been accused of.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence last November in Los Angeles and suspicion of felony sexual battery out of Orange County in May 2022.

Charges are yet to be filed in the 2021 incident but prosecutors in Orange County dropped their case after they said the victim refused to cooperate with authorities, the OC Register reported.

In 2019, a man whom Dick had accused of assault, claimed the comedian had groped and winked at him first, allegedly prompting him to knock Dick out for 15 minutes.

In 2018, his longtime girlfriend was also granted a restraining order against him in LA after a domestic violence claim.

That same year, Dick pleaded no contest to lewd conduct and battery for allegedly squeezing a woman’s buttocks and making lewd comments while passing her on an LA street. He struck a plea deal for the incident and avoided jail time.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.