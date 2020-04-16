Comedian Joe Lycett changes name back from Hugo Boss

Joe Lycett has decided to return to using his birth name.

The comedian, who changed his name by deed poll last month to Hugo Boss in protest against the German fashion giant, announced today (April 16) that he is back to using his original name in order to prevent possible confusion that the brand has secured “one of the biggest financial victories every seen on a consumer TV show”.

Part of Lycett’s statement, made in reference to his Channel 4 consumer show Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, reads: “A little over a month ago I changed my name by deed poll to Hugo Boss. This was to raise awareness about the fact that fashion behemoth Hugo Boss have issued cease and desist letters to small businesses that have the word ‘boss’ in their name, including independent Swansea brewery, Boss Brewing.

“And raise awareness it did – it became world news with headlines across the globe and also Dick n Dom from da Bungalow said I should be knighted.

“Hugo Boss released a statement saying they ‘welcome the comedian formerly known as Joe Lycett to the Hugo Boss family.’ Well I have decided to go back to the Lycetts. They don’t target small businesses, if you ignore the time mum posted a dump to the local florist.

“It is time for me to return to Joe Lycett. In tomorrow’s episode me and my team secure one of the biggest financial victories every seen on a consumer TV show. It is worth millions. It would be wrong for the company Hugo Boss to in any way take claim of this victory, or indeed many other victories across the series.”

Lycett’s stunt inspired others to change their names last month. A regional BBC Radio DJ legally changed his name to Joe Lycett, praising the “wonderful” comedian’s efforts, while it was reported that a man formerly known Mark Rofe also changed his name to Joe Lycett.

It’s not clear if Lycett has officially changed his name back via deed poll. NME has contacted his representatives for comment.

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back returns for the second episode of its second series tomorrow (April 17) at 8pm on Channel 4. He also returns to host the sixth series of BBC One’s The Great British Sewing Bee on April 22.