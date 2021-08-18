NewsTV News

Comedian Sean Lock dies of cancer aged 58

"One of the funniest men I ever knew"

By Ella Kemp
Sean Lock
Sean Lock (Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage)

Comedian Sean Lock has died from cancer at the age of 58.

Lock, best known for appearing on 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, also appeared on and wrote the sitcom 15 Storeys High.

The comedian’s agent Off The Kerb Productions confirmed the news to the PA news agency this morning (August 18) in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock,” the statement said.

 

“He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.”

The statement continued: “Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Paying tribute, comedian and close friend Lee Mack said: “I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much.”

8 Out of 10 Cats producer Richard Osman paid his respects on Twitter.

“Over 15 years producing ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often,” he wrote. “A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends.”

“It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock, he was a true original, a wonderful comic,” wrote Bill Bailey. “All my thoughts are with his family.”

Alan Davies said: “Sad news about Sean Lock. Funny on stage, hilarious off. We met in 1988 right at the start of our stand up careers.

“I hadn’t seen him in recent years he quietly wrestled with illness but I feel very sad today for Anoushka and their children. RIP Locky.”

 

Ricky Gervais called Lock “one of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation” and “a lovely man”.

Dara Ó Briain said Lock’s death was “desperately sad news” and called Lock “such a brilliantly funny man”.

This is a developing story.

