Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor dies aged 79 after contracting coronavirus

Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor has died aged 79 after contracting coronavirus, his agent has confirmed.

Brooke-Taylor, whose most famous role came as part of the TV comedy trio The Goodies alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, died on Sunday morning (April 12).

Revealing the news in a statement, his agent said: “It is with great sadness that we announce Tim’s death early today from Covid-19. Joining Footlights in 1960 took him to providing a huge variety of splendid entertainment – television, radio, theatre, film, books, DVDs, CDs, quizzes, etc – all of which he undertook with energy and a great sense of fun.

“We will remember him for so much but must just mention The Goodies and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue. He had, of course, many fans whom he always treated cheerfully even after long and exhausting rehearsals and recordings. In all the time with us and in all his showbiz work, he has been supported by Christine, his wife.”

Fellow Goodie Graeme Garden lead tributes to the comedian, writing: “I am terribly saddened by the loss of a dear colleague and close friend of over 50 years. Tim and I met at Cambridge University in the early 1960s and have enjoyed working together almost constantly from that time onwards, on radio, stage, and TV.”

Edgar Wright also paid his respects, calling Brooke-Taylor a “big comedy hero from my childhood,” sharing a previous thread of Goodies gifs he’d shared on Twitter.

I’m so so sad that a big comedy hero from my childhood, Tim Brooke-Taylor, has passed. Loved his energy & go for broke, try anything silliness. He made it seem like making people laugh was the best job in the world. Please allow me to repost this thread in tribute to his lunacy. https://t.co/TzZYx742tq — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 12, 2020

David Mitchell called the news “terribly sad,” adding: “He was a wonderful comedian and a really lovely man and I feel honoured to have known and worked with him. The world has been robbed – he had years more joy to give.”

This is terribly sad news. He was a wonderful comedian and a really lovely man and I feel honoured to have known and worked with him. The world has been robbed – he had years more joy to give. https://t.co/1rnGcYGlfk — David Mitchell (@RealDMitchell) April 12, 2020

Other tributes have come in from David Walliams, Neil Gaiman and more.

I was obsessed with ‘The Goodies’ as a child, the first comedy show I really loved. I queued up to get the Goodies’ autographs as a grown-up, and got to meet Tim Brooke-Taylor more recently at a party. I was in total awe, but he was so kind & generous. It is so sad he is gone. pic.twitter.com/wxyGpJoyIU — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) April 12, 2020

So sad to hear that the great Tim Brooke Taylor has died. A wonderful man, so many happy times sat next to him on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue. Here we are with Barry, Colin and Graeme at a celebration of the show in January. He was on great form. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/9CfottzJVe — Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) April 12, 2020

So sad that lovely – and much loved- Tim Brooke-Taylor has died. Always a Goodie, his modesty belied a huge legacy in British comedy- in show after show from Cambridge days on, from I’m Sorry I’ll Read That Again to Clue. 1/3 — Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) April 12, 2020

Extremely sad to hear the news of the passing of Tim Brooke-Taylor from this awful virus. Another fond memory of childhood gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace, Tim. pic.twitter.com/f0XZsma4df — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) April 12, 2020

Last week, comedian Eddie Large also died of coronavirus, aged 78.