"Sounds like it starts with you, Dan"

The cast of NBC sitcom Community have said they’ll return to the show if creator Dan Harmon writes a movie.

The cast held a reunion this week (November 10) as part of the Vulture Festival.

Attending the panel were cast members Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong alongside writers Chris McKenna and Dan Harmon – basically everyone who worked on and starred in the show minus Donald Glover – aka Childish Gambino – to talk about their memories and favourite moments from the series.

Across Community‘s tenure on screens, the somewhat joke tagline of “six seasons and a movie” has been said time and time again, and was brought up during the talk when the moderator asked what it would take in order for a Community film to be made. “One million dollars for Donald [Glover],” McHale replied.

Dan Harmon then responded, saying: “Who’s supposed to say ‘everyone do this?’ That’s what I’ve always said. How does it happen?”

“Sounds like it starts with you, Dan,” Alison Brie responded, before Harmon imagined a scenario where he wrote the script before the cast ended up backing out. As Vulture report, the cast’s response to this was to publicly attach themselves to the idea of a Community movie.

The new commitment follows Alison Brie claiming that she was “up for” a Community film back in 2017, and that it could happen “in a few years”.

But there was less excitement for the idea of Chevy Chase’s return, after he was accused of making racially-motivated digs at Donald Glover during the filming of the show.

According to a 2017 New Yorker profile about Glover, veteran co-star Chase “often tried to disrupt his scenes and made racial cracks between takes”.

Harmon described the actor as a “self-described legend,” and said that much of the dialogue for Chase’s character Pierce Hawthorne – who often made ill-advised comments – stemmed from meetings in Chase’s trailer.