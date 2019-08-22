Comprehensive, limited-edition ‘Twin Peaks’ box set announced

It'll arrive just before the holidays

A comprehensive, limited-edition Twin Peaks box set collecting all three seasons of the cult series, behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews has been announced.

Titled Twin Peaks: From Z to A, the Blu-ray only release will feature all episodes of the David Lynch show, the prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me and its deleted scenes, dubbed Missing Pieces, reports AV Club.

Also included are behind-the-scenes footage, a new joint interview with stars Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee, a separate featurette with Harry Goaz and Kimmy Robertson and unedited versions of musical performances at the Roadhouse bar.

Completists will also appreciate the alternate versions of particular episodes: namely, the international version of the Twin Peaks pilot, and the 4K ultra-high-definition versions of the original pilot and “Part 8” of the 2017 season. In total, From Z to A features 20 hours of new and existing bonus video content.

The 21-disc box set – which also comes with a collectible figurine of Laura Palmer smooching Agent Dale Cooper – is limited to 25,000 copies worldwide and will be available on December 10. Pre-order it here at £115 ($139.99).

Arriving a few months earlier, in October, is also Twin Peaks: The Television Collection, which features just the three television seasons and previously available bonus content on DVD and Blu-ray. Pre-order it here.