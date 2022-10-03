Jung Hae-in suffers from terrible visions in new trailer for Disney+’s ‘Connect’

Disney+ has released the first trailer for its forthcoming Korean crime-thriller series, Connect.

The visual opens with Ha Dong-soo (Start-Up’s Jung Hae-in) jumping off of a building, later healing from the injuries he sustained during the fall. As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that Ha Dong-soo gets glimpses of the gruesome attacks committed in Seoul through his missing eye.

Connect follows a man who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters, waking up from the ordeal to discover that they have taken one of his eyes. He later becomes an unwilling witness to visions of attacks happening around the city, after his eye is transplanted into the body of an infamous serial killer.

Apart from Jung, Connect also star Ko Kyung-po (Seoul Vibe) as main antagonist Oh Jin-seop, a serial killer terrorising the people of Seoul. Meanwhile, Kim Hye-jun (Kingdom) will star as the mysterious female lead Irang.

Connect was helmed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Miike Takashi, previously known for his work on 13 Assassins, Ichi The Killer and Gozu. Nakamura Masaru and Heo Dam (Monstrum), meanwhile, were screenwriters for the series.

According to Variety, the K-drama will comprise of six 45-minute episodes and will premiere as part of the “Onscreen Section” of the 27th Busan International Film Festival, which is set to take place from October 5 to 14 at the Busan Cinema Center.

The newly-released trailer announced that the K-drama will be available on the streaming platform in December, but a definite release date has yet to be released at the time of publication.