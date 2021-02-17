The cast for Conversations with Friends, the adaptation of Normal People author Sally Rooney’s debut novel, has just been released.

Newcomer Alison Oliver will be playing the lead role of Frances, alongside Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke.

The story follows Frances, a 21-year-old college student, alongside her ex-girlfriend and now best friend Bobbi, played by Sasha Lane. Their lives change upon meeting Melissa (Jemima Kirke), an older writer, and her husband Nick (Joe Alwyn).

An affair between Frances and Nick develops in secret, while Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other in public and the relationships between all four begin to suffer.

Take a look at the core cast members here:

Filming on Conversation with Friends will begin this year in Dublin, Belfast, and several international locations which are yet to be confirmed.

Room director Lenny Abrahamson, who was at the helm of Normal People, is returning and will split the directorial duties with His Dark Materials‘ Leanne Welham.

While this marks Oliver’s first major screen role, Sasha Lane recently starred in Desiree Akhavan’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post, and American Honey by Andrea Arnold.

Joe Alwyn starred opposite Emma Stone in The Favourite and also played supporting roles in Harriet and Boy Erased. Jemima Kirke is best known for her role in Girls.

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama said in a statement regarding the show: “Lenny’s deep affinity for Sally’s writing and talent for finding actors to bring her fictional creations to life played a huge part in bringing Normal People so successfully to screen.

“In casting Alison, Sasha, Joe and Jemima, that same flair and instinct is in evidence and we cant wait to see how they will bring Frances, Bobbi, Nick and Melissa to life.”

Conversations with Friends will be released on the BBC and on Hulu in 2022.