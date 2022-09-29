NewsTV News

People are remembering Coolio’s ‘Kenan & Kel’ theme tune after his death

The late rapper performed 'Aw, Here It Goes' for the comedy show

Coolio / Kenan & Kel (Picture: Getty / Alamy)

Fans have been paying tribute to Coolio following the news of his death, with particular praise being reserved for his Kenan & Kel theme tune.

The American rapper behind the 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ died at the age of 59 yesterday (September 28) in Los Angeles, according to Rolling Stone.

Tributes have been paid to Coolio from the likes of Ice Cube“Weird Al” YankovicSnoop Dogg, Michelle Pfeiffer and Martin Lawrence.

The titular stars of Kenan & Kel have also paid tribute to the late rapper, who performed the popular sitcom’s theme tune ‘Aw, Here It Goes’. Writing on Instagram Stories, Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson said: “Wait, now Coolio!!! Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!”

Kel Mitchell shared a lengthy tribute to Coolio, writing: “Last thing you told me when we last spoke a few months ago, you told me you loved how I keep things positive and to keep doing that.”

You can take a look at some of the other fan tributes to Coolio below.

Coolio was born Artis Levon Ivey, Jr. in 1963. His first single under his moniker, ‘Whatcha Gonna Do?’, was released in 1987. A debut album, ‘It Takes A Thief’, eventually followed in 1994. Propelled by the success of its single ‘Fantastic Voyage’, which peaked at Number Three in the Billboard Hot 100, ‘It Takes A Thief’ went on to achieve Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The following year, Coolio achieved the biggest success of his career with ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, which served as the title track to his second studio album. Featured on the soundtrack to the film Dangerous Minds, the song notably interpolated the chorus from Stevie Wonder‘s song ‘Pastime Paradise’ – as performed by singer L.V.

