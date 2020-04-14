Ricky Gervais has spoken out against those “complaining” from privileged positions while the NHS continues to fight coronavirus during the global pandemic.

The comedian said in an interview with The Sun that he had little sympathy for anyone tasked with staying at home, following celebrities posting videos from lavish homes.

“After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters,” Gervais began in the interview.

“These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly.

“But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”

Ricky Gervais then spoke of his own childhood, reflecting on money and carers and how these notions have stayed the same. “I realised growing up that all the best things were free – friends, nature, learning and healthcare. And that’s why I gladly pay my taxes. And that’s why I clap the NHS,” he said.

“But my mum didn’t stop working, women didn’t stop working. Carers didn’t stop working; all the women in my family were carers in some respect.”

Season two of After Life, Gervais’ Netflix existential comedy, will drop on the streaming platform on April 24.