‘This Country’ actor Michael Sleggs has told fans he’s dying from cancer

"No specific time limit has been given but deterioration has been fairly rapid."

Best-known for playing the character Slugs in TV series This Country, actor Michael Sleggs has revealed that he’s dying from cancer.

Sharing the news of his illness in a recent Facebook post, Sleggs told friends and fans that he was “reaching the end of options.” Choosing palliative care at home, the actor added that “no specific time limit has been given but deterioration has been fairly rapid.”

Also revealing that he “narrowly dodged a coma by accidentally overdosing on morphine,” he then acknowledged the support he’s received so far. “Just wanted to say I love everyone reading this status so much, you have all been such amazing, kind, caring people who have all touched my life in so many unique and incredible ways.

“Sorry if this status is too shmaltzy but not everyone has the chance to say goodbye so indulge me lol.”

Read the full post below:

This Country is a BBC mockumentary starring and written by Charlie and Daisy May Cooper. It follows the lives of cousins Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe and their often mundane day-to-day activities. Sleggs’ character, Slugs, who is also diagnosed with terminal cancer, was based on the actor himself according to the show’s writers, but he reportedly took a while to figure it out.

In 2015, Sleggs was also diagnosed with heart failure. Making light of the illness, he marked the third anniversary of his visit to hospital in an Instagram post.