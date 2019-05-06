Man who sued ‘Stranger Things’ for allegedly stealing his ideas has his court case dismissed

The case was due to go to trial today

A filmmaker who sued the creators of Stranger Things after claiming that they stole his ideas has had his court case dismissed on the day it was due to go to trial.

Charlie Kessler produced a short film in 2012 called Montauk and alleged last year that he and his agents pitched the idea of turning it into a full series to the Duffer Brothers in April 2014.

When announcing what would later become Stranger Things in April 2015, a Netflix press release listed the project’s title as Montauk.

Speaking to Pitchfork, Kessler’s lawyer said on behalf of him: “After hearing the deposition testimony this week of the legal expert I hired, it is now apparent to me that, whatever I may have believed in the past, my work had nothing to do with the creation of ‘Stranger Things.’

“Documents from 2010 and 2013 prove that the Duffers independently created their show. As a result, I have withdrawn my claim and I will be making no further comment on this matter.”

Netflix also gave a statement, which says: “We are glad to be able to put this baseless lawsuit behind us. As we have said all along, Stranger Things is a ground-breaking original creation by The Duffer Brothers.

“We are proud of this show and of our friends Matt and Ross, whose artistic vision gave life to “Stranger Things,” and whose passion, imagination and relentless hard work alongside our talented cast and crew made it a wildly successful, award-winning series beloved by viewers around the world.”

The Duffer Brothers have denied any connection between Kessler’s work and their own since the plagiarism claims were first raised.

Last April they called his claim’s “meritless”, and described them “an attempt to profit from other people’s creativity and hard work.”