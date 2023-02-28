Courteney Cox responds to Prince Harry’s mushrooms story

Courteney Cox has responded to Prince Harry’s story about doing mushrooms at her house.

Commenting on an anecdote from the former royal’s memoir Spare in which he recalled “gobbling” magic mushrooms at the Friends star’s home in 2016, she confirmed he stayed at her house.

“He did stay here for a couple of days – probably two or three,” Cox said in an interview with Variety. “He’s a really nice person.

Advertisement

“I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it,” she said of the story.

“I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out,” Cox added.

In the book, Prince Harry wrote: “No complaints from me. As a Friends fanatic, the idea of crashing at Monica’s was highly appealing. And amusing. But then… Courteney turned up. I was very confused. Was her job cancelled? I didn’t think it was my place to ask. More: Does this mean we have to leave?

“She smiled. ‘Of course not Harry. Plenty of room.’ Great. But I was still confused because… she was Monica. And I was a Chandler. I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?”

“Somebody behind me said they were for everybody. Help yourself, boys. My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila.”

Advertisement

The former royal added that he and his friends discovered “a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates” in Cox’s fridge.

“Somebody behind me said they were for everybody. Help yourself, boys. My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila.”

Elsewhere, South Park recently took aim at Harry and Meghan’s “worldwide privacy tour” in a recent episode.