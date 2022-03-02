Courteney Cox says she sold her house because it was haunted

Courteney Cox has claimed that a supernatural occurrence led to her selling her house, after becoming convinced that it was haunted.

The Friends star, who is best for playing Monica Geller in the hit sitcom as well as her role in the Scream franchise, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (28 February) to promote upcoming horror-comedy series Shining Vale.

When Kimmel asked Cox if she had encountered any ghosts herself, following a discussion of the eerie new show, she revealed she had in fact experienced one.

Advertisement

“I have had one,” she replied, before going on to explain that she had owned a property in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles that previously belonged to burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee, and subsequently Carole King.

When King came to visit one day, the singer told her that there had “been a divorce that was really ugly,” and there was “a ghost in the house,” Cox told Kimmel. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’

“But other people who had stayed there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed.”

Although Cox didn’t initially take the reports seriously, she said, she later had an experience that changed her mind. “I was at the house one day not being a believer. And the doorbell rang, it was a UPS guy or something. And I opened the door and he said, ‘Do you know this house is haunted?’

“And I go, ‘Yeah, why? Why do you think that?’ And he goes, ‘Because there is someone standing behind you.’”

Advertisement

In response, Cox said her mind was changed on the house forever: “I was like, ‘Let’s sell.’ I couldn’t sleep there alone ever again!” When Kimmel asked if that was the real reason for selling the house, she nodded, adding: “You don’t think of it the same way. You start seeing things.”

Last month (February 20) Cox said that her main aim is “to be respected” at this stage of her career.

The actress reflected on her early career appearing in films like Ace Ventura in a new interview, admitting that she “didn’t know what kind of actor I wanted to be” then.